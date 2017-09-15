There Can Only Be One Pat

After 25 years, McGrath considers herself something of a fashion beauty blender: constantly soaking up the tricks of the trade, relentlessly blurring the ugly and the beautiful, all to be passed down to the next generation of club kids, her eternal muses. But, beneath all of the glamour, McGrath isn't just a makeup machine — she's a time capsule. At a time when working in fashion feels more like a blip of nothingness, where Galliano-like visions are overshadowed by the constant pressures of commercialism, she is one of the only legends left paving the way for young experimenters to actually create something fresh and new. Like the post-war, pre-grunge era of the '80s when McGrath discovered who she was, the industry is recovering from a dry spell. And only those who have lived through it will be able to see it through.