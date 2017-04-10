His journey to the top of the masthead has been a remarkable career trajectory. Enninful moved from Ghana to London’s Ladbroke Grove when he was a young boy, and at age 16, he was scouted as a model by prominent stylist Simon Foxton. Juggling his short-lived modeling career alongside art school at Goldsmiths, he was introduced to the world of fashion before being given a position at i-D when he was 18, where he became known for his street-inspired edgy aesthetic. Since then, he has cultivated a phenomenal career in fashion, contributing to both Italian and American Vogue — with his work on Vogue Italia’s "The Black Issue" and "The Curvy Issue" making major waves — before his role at W, in 2011.