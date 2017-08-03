Definitive Proof That Jennifer Lopez Is Aging Backwards

Jennifer Lopez's lit-from-within skin is so famous, it even has a nickname in the beauty industry: the "J.Lo Glow." It also inspired an entire product line: Scott Barnes Body Bling. That was in 2004. It's now 2017 and not a damn thing has changed. The 48-year-old star credits her diet and exercise routine for the reason she seems to be aging in reverse — but we're gonna take a wild guess and assume genetics (and some really high quality skin care) also come heavily into play.
Lopez has been in the spotlight since her days as an In Living Color Fly Girl, and hasn't changed a bit. Don't believe us? Scroll ahead to see some of the beauty trends she wore in the '90s and 2000s, and how she's still rockin' them now. We bet you won't be able to spot the difference.
