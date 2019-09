Definitive Proof That Jennifer Lopez Is Ageing Backwards

Jennifer Lopez's lit-from-within skin is so famous, it even has a nickname in the beauty industry: the "J.Lo Glow." It also inspired an entire product line: Scott Barnes Body Bling . That was in 2004. It's now 2018 and not a damn thing has changed. The 48-year-old star credits her diet and exercise routine for the reason she seems to be ageing in reverse — but we're gonna take a wild guess and assume genetics (and some really high quality skin care ) also come heavily into play.