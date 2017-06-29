Jennifer Lopez's Twins Bond With A.Rod, Melt Our Hearts

If you can direct your attention away from Beyoncé's blessed twins for one second, you might notice that Jennifer Lopez's magical multiples are having moment of their own.
Max and Emme, the Shades of Blue star's 9-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, seem to have really taken to her new beau, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez. It's almost like they don't even realize they could have hung out with Drake.
The 47-year-old singer and actress shared some sweet snapshots of her two kids enjoying quality time with the athlete as they chilled by the pool last weekend; Lopez's longtime manager Benny Medina tagged along as well. The second image is especially awww-inducing: Max can be seen sitting on a reclining Rodriguez's stomach while Emme smiles in the background. Total #stepdadgoals.
Advertisement
It's just the latest display of blended-family bonding for the hot new couple and their kids. Rodriguez's two daughters, 12-year-old Natasha and 9-year-old Ella, often accompany the crew for playdates, more pool time, and the occasional singalong.
The former Yankee has noted the strong family connection in past interviews.
“If you want to be together, you are together,” Rodriguez recently told Extra of his relationship with Lopez, whom he began dating early this year. “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our 40s, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”
Well, it looks like Max and Emme are sold. Is it too early to start planning the wedding?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement