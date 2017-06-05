Here's the story of a lovely lady...
Meet Hollywood's new version of The Brady Bunch. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have only been dating a few months, but they've wasted no time in getting their kids together for some blended family fun.
She's mom to 9-year-old twins Max and Emme (Dad is singer Marc Anthony, from whom she split in 2011), while he has two daughters — 9-year-old Ella and 12-year-old Natasha — from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. The kids have playdates, and, clearly, it all looks like everything's going swimmingly. Literally.
The 47-year-old World of Dance star shared this picture-perfect pool moment on Instagram yesterday. Not pictured: The wise-cracking, butcher-romancing housekeeper and cute bespectacled cousin.
"Sunday everybody!!" Lopez captioned the pic, which was taken by family friend and photographer Ana Carballosa.
Rodriguez echoed that sentiment with his own Instagram post. The 41-year-old retired baseball star and newly minted Fox Sports analyst shared another Carballosa photo that shows him cuddling with his lady love, who happens to be wearing a green palm-print robe that looks uncannily like her iconic Versace gown from the 2000 Grammys. Well played, girl. Well. Played. Get that sucker in every style possible.
"We're just having a nice time right now," Lopez demurred during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April when asked about the relationship.
Oh, come on. In addition to uniting their four children for adorable photo shoots, the new couple have also traveled to the Dominican Republican together and walked arm in arm on the Met Ball red carpet last month. If that's not true love, what is?
