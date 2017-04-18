J. Lo & A-Rod In The Dominican Republic Is Everything We Want In A Vacation

J. Lo and A-Rod are going to make us come up with a new nickname for them as a couple. The two were early pioneers for the "first-initial-first-syllable-of-last-name" nickname formula, which has since birthed a series of unholy monikers about which the less said, the better.
The couple went to the Dominican Republic over Easter weekend for some pretty great reasons. First on the list, Lopez and her ex, Marc Anthony, performed to a sold-out concert that was her first show ever in the country. They didn't kiss this time, but their chemistry was electric nonetheless.
Lopez arrived in inimitable style, stepping out of a private plane looking every inch the rock star that she is.
Advertisement
Their chemistry was apparent even in rehearsals.
La Diva del Bronx se prepara para el concierto que ofrecerá este Sábado Santo en República Dominicana. Es por esto que @jlo ensaya junto a @marcanthony en Altos de Chavón la famosa canción del dúo #Pimpinela “Olvídame y pega la vuelta”, la cual #JenniferLópez y #MarcAnthony interpretan a dueto. Descarga la aplicación #CDNNews ? y visita nuestra página web www.cdn.com.do ? para que amplíes estas y otras informaciones.
Fan reaction was pretty much as euphoric as one might expect.
Lest you think this was some begrudging event, Lopez, Rodriguez, and Anthony were all dancing the night away in the same room together.
JLo Dancing with Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic Few Hours Ago ?? pic.twitter.com/dglKo3Axom— John (@JohnJLover) April 16, 2017
Another angle makes it clear that A-Rod and J.Lo were getting quite cozy on the dance floor.
Oh, and they also visited the MIR Foundation, handing out backpacks and other school supplies to the students of MIR Elementary School.
Advertisement