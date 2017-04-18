Story from Music

J. Lo & A-Rod In The Dominican Republic Is Everything We Want In A Vacation

Michael Hafford
J. Lo and A-Rod are going to make us come up with a new nickname for them as a couple. The two were early pioneers for the "first-initial-first-syllable-of-last-name" nickname formula, which has since birthed a series of unholy monikers about which the less said, the better.
The couple went to the Dominican Republic over Easter weekend for some pretty great reasons. First on the list, Lopez and her ex, Marc Anthony, performed to a sold-out concert that was her first show ever in the country. They didn't kiss this time, but their chemistry was electric nonetheless.
Lopez arrived in inimitable style, stepping out of a private plane looking every inch the rock star that she is.
Llegamos al paraiso!! We're here in paradise!! #republicadominicana #altosdechavon

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Their chemistry was apparent even in rehearsals.
Fan reaction was pretty much as euphoric as one might expect.
Lest you think this was some begrudging event, Lopez, Rodriguez, and Anthony were all dancing the night away in the same room together.
Another angle makes it clear that A-Rod and J.Lo were getting quite cozy on the dance floor.

#afterparty #jlo #arod #altosdechavon #casadecampos #dominicanrepublic #onesir#nicksilva #the_concept

A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on

Oh, and they also visited the MIR Foundation, handing out backpacks and other school supplies to the students of MIR Elementary School.

Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir #republicadominicana

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

