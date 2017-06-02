It's hard to walk away from Wonder Woman without being inspired by Diana Prince's incredible strength, confidence, compassion, and intellect — not to mention her ability to charge across battlefields in high heels.
She's just one of many incredible women featured in the film, though. Our hero hails from Themyscira, an idyllic island occupied solely by powerful and mighty female Amazon warriors. When the action moves to London, we meet Etta Candy, the delightful and headstrong assistant to Chris Pine's dashing spy Steve Trevor. And then there's Dr. Maru, the mysterious villain who's making World War I even more deadly.
Intrigued? Learn more about the women who are helping to make Wonder Woman much more than your average superhero film.
Read These Stories Next: