Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Met The Old-Fashioned Way

We've been obsessed with these two ever since they made their relationship Instagram official. (Plus, J-Rod is pretty much the all-time best couple name.) But we love them even more now, thanks to Lopez' adorable story about how she and the former Yankees star met.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, the singer revealed that she and Rodriguez met the good old-fashioned way. There were no dating apps or direct messages involved — apparently, Lopez saw him out and about and decided to introduce herself.
"It's very simple," Lopez told DeGeneres. "I was having lunch somewhere, and I saw him, and he passed by... Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi."
The introduction led to Rodriguez asking her to dinner. And, of course, that eventually led to trips to the Dominican Republic and playdates for their daughters.
DeGeneres also poked fun at the now-infamous photo of the couple wearing what appeared to be color-coordinated outfits. But instead of focusing on the fashion, the host jokingly pointed out that Lopez isn't really under her beau's umbrella — instead, it looks like she's about to get poked in the eye. It was all in good fun, though — both of them agreed that Rodriguez is "a good guy."
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Confirm They're a Couple With Matching Outfits https://t.co/W4lgQjRl5Z pic.twitter.com/37mfEsrAhG— Yahoo Style (@YahooStyle) April 6, 2017
DeGeneres also didn't shy away from asking Lopez if she'd slept with Rodriguez on the first date — which she firmly denied doing. "Mama don't sleep over on the first date," Lopez told DeGeneres. The host also asked Lopez if she and Rodriguez would ever consider having kids together, to which the singer responded that they're "just having a nice time right now." Check out the full exchange below.
