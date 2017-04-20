Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Daughters Had A Playdate

If you wanted to know how well Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship is going, just take a look at the singer's Instagram. On Wednesday the star posted a photo of their daughters hanging out, and it looks like they really hit it off. The snap captured Lopez's 9-year-old daughter Emme hanging out with Rodriguez's 12-year-old Natasha, with Natasha giving Emme a piggyback.
"Tashi and lulu..." J. Lo captioned the photo, along with some flower emojis. The 47-year-old mother of two dropped the photo casually onto our feeds, but this is actually a pretty big milestone for the couple. Introducing their kids to each other means they're ready to take that first step towards becoming one big family.
Last month, news broke that the two stars were a couple following much speculation and a few deleted photos.
"They have been dating for a few weeks,” a source told People toward the beginning of their relationship. "She seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating."
Now, however, things are heating up — but we always knew they would make a great couple. She's gone with the former baseball star to business meetings and they recently had a picture-perfect vacation in the Dominican Republic.
However, this isn't their relationship's first time appearing on Instagram. Earlier this month, J. Lo posted a shot of their legs intertwined as they watched a baseball game on TV.
"#saturdayvibes," she captioned the photo.
While the couple has remained pretty private about their relationship overall, sharing this picture of their daughters proves that things are moving in the right direction. If they ever want to have a playdate with us, we're all ears.
