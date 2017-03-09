Hot New Couple Alert: Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Dating Alex Rodriguez

If you were one of the handful of people who thought Jennifer Lopez and Drake might actually go the distance, it's time to get over it: She's moved on.
LoveBScott.com broke the news yesterday that the 47-year-old singer and actress is now dating 41-year-old former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. A source told the site that the stars have been quietly dating for a couple of months, ever since she "kicked Drake to the curb" when reports surfaced that he'd hooked up with another woman.
"They have been dating for a few weeks,” the insider "close to Lopez" told the magazine. “She seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”
Advertisement
Lopez also "liked" Rodriguez's Instagram post yesterday about his new role as an MLB analyst for Fox Sports, which was announced this week.
Though last year taught us to not pin our hopes on a celebrity romance (looking at you, Brangelina), the Lopez/Rodriguez pairing makes perfect sense. She's J.Lo. He's A-Rod. She's from the Bronx. He's most famous for playing, as a New York Yankee, in the Bronx. They're each divorced, with two children apiece. He's no stranger to high-profile romances, having dated Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz in the past, not to mention his ex-wife's accusations that he had an affair with Madonna.
Also: A-Rod's from Miami, which means he has probably partied with Pitbull at some point in his life.
The best part of this is wondering how loyal Boston Red Sox fan Ben Affleck will react to the news that the woman he almost married is stepping out with one of the most famous Yankees of all time. It's the little things.
Advertisement