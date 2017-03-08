J.Lo, Like 7.5 Billion Other People, Is Not Dating Drake

The entire Drake-and-J.Lo saga is almost unspeakably high school. The boy finally gets the girl (Rihanna) he's been lusting after for years. Then, the girl realizes that they are just not a good fit, even though the boy has publicly pined for her. Because now that pining has progressed past reason and has just become about itself, like all long-standing crushes. (This is just how it works.) So in a plot to get the girl jealous, the boy turns to an older woman.