J.Lo, Like 7.5 Billion Other People, Is Not Dating Drake

In this scenario, Lopez's eternal fame has made her into someone who has graduated Fame High School, gone to Fame College, and returned to Fameville, her hometown. (This is my analogy, and if you don't like it, the "X" is right up there in the top right.) So Drake convinces this older woman to fake-date him while they work on music together. It works! Rihanna gets jealous . But, like with all high school tricks, the boy inevitably wakes up to the cruel light of reality when the older woman goes on national television and tells the world that she's not dating him. Harsh.