Drake & Jennifer Lopez Definitely Want Us To Think They're Dating

Well, it's a good thing Rihanna unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram . There are just some things RiRi doesn't need to see.Case in point: This snapshot of Lopez spooning with Rihanna's on-off one true love, Drake. The rapper and his new rumored love interest both posted the couple-y photo, which means they're either Instagram-official now, or their publicists just want us to think they are. This had not better not be some big tease for a duet or an Apple Music ad. Fool us once ...