Drake & Jennifer Lopez Definitely Want Us To Think They're Dating

Well, it's a good thing Rihanna unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram. There are just some things RiRi doesn't need to see.
Case in point: This snapshot of Lopez spooning with Rihanna's on-off one true love, Drake. The rapper and his new rumored love interest both posted the couple-y photo, which means they're either Instagram-official now, or their publicists just want us to think they are. This had not better not be some big tease for a duet or an Apple Music ad. Fool us once...
Neither party bothered to add a caption, adding fuel to the what-exactly-is-happening-here? fire. Understandably, it's driving fans in the comments crazy.
A standard reaction: "They are so cute together...but...Drake, what are you doing???? And Rihanna?!?!?!"
So many questions. Does this mean Lopez isn't getting back together with Marc Anthony? Are they wearing matching black velvet here? And Drake, really, what ARE you doing?
