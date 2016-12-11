Here's What Happened When Drake Went To See J.Lo's Vegas Show

What happens when Drake goes to Vegas doesn't actually stay in Vegas — especially when it involves Jennifer Lopez.
Drake went to go see J.Lo's Las Vegas revue, All I Have, and posted an all-smiles photo with the pop star to Instagram. If his toothy grin didn't give his excitement away, that caption sure did: a heart-eye emoji and the words "lotta those."
The feeling, of course, seemed to be mutual, since Lopez also posted the same photo. "Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!!" she wrote, adding the hashtag #lovehim.
This love seemed to allow her to entrust Drake with the most important job of the night. Yes, Drizzy was tasked with keeping all eyes on J.Lo's jewel-encrusted pink Yankees hat.
Drake took this honor seriously, posting a photo of himself guarding the sacred hat, which she wears while performing "Jenny From The Block."
"Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body," he wrote. Drake, like all of us, knows Lopez's show could just not go on without that baseball cap, which is why he went full-on Kevin Costner.
In our dreams, Drake had a whole night full of adventures with this hat, you know, Amélie-style. He could take it to the casino, to see Britney Spears, and to the Eiffel Tower — well, the one on the Strip, at least.
We have no problem waiting until 2017 to hear his new album, More Life, but right now, we just want more images of him and that hat. So Drake, come thru.
Drake went to go see J.Lo's Las Vegas revue, All I Have, and posted an all-smiles photo with the pop star to Instagram. If his toothy grin didn't give his excitement away, that caption sure did: a heart-eye emoji and the words "lotta those."
The feeling, of course, seemed to be mutual, since Lopez also posted the same photo. "Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!!" she wrote, adding the hashtag #lovehim.
This love seemed to allow her to entrust Drake with the most important job of the night. Yes, Drizzy was tasked with keeping all eyes on J.Lo's jewel-encrusted pink Yankees hat.
Drake took this honor seriously, posting a photo of himself guarding the sacred hat, which she wears while performing "Jenny From The Block."
"Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body," he wrote. Drake, like all of us, knows Lopez's show could just not go on without that baseball cap, which is why he went full-on Kevin Costner.
In our dreams, Drake had a whole night full of adventures with this hat, you know, Amélie-style. He could take it to the casino, to see Britney Spears, and to the Eiffel Tower — well, the one on the Strip, at least.
We have no problem waiting until 2017 to hear his new album, More Life, but right now, we just want more images of him and that hat. So Drake, come thru.
Advertisement