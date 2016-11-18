

This was clearly a (poorly thought-out) ploy to distract us from the obvious electric chemistry between he and his ex last night. I mean, it was steamy, palpable, perfect. A separation announcement less than 24 hours later cannot be a coincidence. RIGHT?!



Okay, I'm leaving now. If you need me, I'll be listening to "No Me Ames" on repeat. Oh, and if you haven't already seen the kiss with your very own eyes (What have you been doing with your life?!), you can watch the full smooch, performance, and acceptance speech, below.