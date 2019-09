Everyone knows that Drake only truly belongs with one woman: Rihanna, obviously. In the meantime, he's happy to screw with fans by teasing a showmance with Taylor Swift The rapper's new Apple Music ad is a little love letter to Swift, who wasted no time in broadcasting her approval on Instagram. But it's Drake's own Instagram that has really riled up the masses.Drake posted his new commercial on Instagram late last night, adding the hashtag #Draylor. As in, Drake and Taylor. As in, NO NO NO NO NO.