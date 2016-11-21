Drake's Just Trolling Everyone With This "Draylor" Hashtag, Right?

Erin Donnelly
Everyone knows that Drake only truly belongs with one woman: Rihanna, obviously. In the meantime, he's happy to screw with fans by teasing a showmance with Taylor Swift.

The rapper's new Apple Music ad is a little love letter to Swift, who wasted no time in broadcasting her approval on Instagram. But it's Drake's own Instagram that has really riled up the masses.

Drake posted his new commercial on Instagram late last night, adding the hashtag #Draylor. As in, Drake and Taylor. As in, NO NO NO NO NO.

@taylorswift @applemusic @21savage #SwiftGains #NoMercy #LightWork #Draylor

One conclusion is that the Canadian star is poking fun at those relationship rumours. Another theory is that he has the dating maturity of a middle-schooler, has taken it upon himself to coin a couple nickname, and has been up all night practicing his "Drake Swift" signature because he and Taylor truly are in love. We're going with the first assumption, but that hasn't stopped fans from collectively freaking out that Draylor might actually be real.
Guys, we hear ya. Team #Aubrih for life.

