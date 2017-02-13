Just when you thought those J. Lo/Drake dating rumors had been put to rest... During her interview with Ryan Seacrest on the Grammys 2017 red carpet, Jennifer Lopez alluded to her rumored ties to the rapper — without confirming anything, of course.
Seacrest — hearing the pleas of thousands of fans on Twitter no doubt — asked the 47-year-old about the song that the two artists have been recording together. Did they have good chemistry? To which Lopez coyly answered: " He's amazing. I have so much love for that boy."
.@jlo speaking about @drake at the #Grammys tonight pic.twitter.com/8YqUtH1kpm— GotThatHipHop (@GotThatHipHop1) February 13, 2017
So, what does this mean? Are Drake and J. Lo trolling us a la Hiddleswift — is DraLo a thing? Or can we really expect to see them walking hand in hand at the next red carpet? Speaking of red carpet — J. Lo if you two really are a couple, then where is Drake? In any case, I'll just leave you guys with this fun visual:
When JLo called drake a "boy" pic.twitter.com/LJzxBQ5hUQ— She who lives (@ItsEshy) February 13, 2017
