How Much A Beauty Editor's Skin-Care Routine Actually Costs

Everybody invests their money a little differently, but dropping dollars on skin care can feel especially like wishing on a scratch-off ticket. How are you to know whether a $455 jar of Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Cream will yield the jackpot glow you've always dreamed of, or if that's just Kim Kardashian's genetics?
The truth is, you don't. There's a degree of risk (and maybe a few dozen returns to Sephora) that comes with years of trial-and-error. But, as privileged beauty editors with unlimited access to thousands of product samples, we've found a formula or nine that are worth every damn penny.
Ahead, check out the pro-approved skin routines that we've carefully curated over the years. You'll find drugstore gems and pricey splurges for every budget and skin type — so you don't have to gamble.