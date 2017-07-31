Skip navigation!
Be Your Own Curl Boss
Spray Wax Is The New Texture Spray
Megan Decker
The Coolest Summer Haircuts For Curly Hair
Khalea Underwood
Jul 31, 2017
8 Natural-Hair Styling Tips That Are Winning Us Over
Claire Fontanetta
Jul 21, 2017
8 Expert Tricks To Style Your Curly Hair
Claire Fontanetta
Jul 18, 2017
8 Pro Tips For Naturally Wavy Hair
Hair can be described by a never-ending list of adjectives. Long, stringy, stick-straight, kinky, poufy... No matter how you characterize your hair or
Claire Fontanetta
8 Curly-Hair Hacks That’ll Change Your Hair Routine
There’s no better time than right now to show off and embrace your natural hair texture. But when it comes to styling curly hair, there are so many ways
Deanna Pai
You Won't Believe These Curly Hair Transformations
Think of all the nights you channel surfed only to land on a What Not To Wear rerun yet again, or all of the times you begged your babysitter to break out
Khalea Underwood
