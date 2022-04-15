Ceremonia Just Introduced A Diffuser & Style Refresher — & It’s Just What Our Curls Needed

Ceremonia just made our curly hair days so much easier. While the clean haircare brand's collection has many curl-friendly products, until recently, the only curls-only option was its famous Pequi Curl Activator. Now, however, Ceremonia has introduced two new products to its assemblé: the Açaí Style Refresher and the Diffuser de Rizos. They're designed to work with the Curl Activator to make sure your waves last as long as possible without frizz or the crunchy-gel feel. "A curl routine that’s as easy to master at home as it is to take with you on your next trip," Babba Rivera, Founder and CEO of Ceremonia, said in a press release. All products can also be used alone and work on curly as well as wavy hair. Used together, they're a perfect addition to your hair care collection if you want a glossy and oh-so-defined finish.
A refresher spray for in-between washing days, this water-based spray is one part fragrance — featuring Ceremonia's signature dreamy scent — and one part resculpting styler. The main ingredient is açaí extract. The buzzy "superfood" is packed with powerful antioxidants that will awaken your curls without the crunch.
Ceremonia’s Acai Style Refresher is an afro’s dream.
Alexandra polk, lifestyle writer
Even though it only launched last week, the refresher already has a 5 out of 5 rating with one review saying, "This style refresher has helped me extend my style and use my hair down for longer. It also smells incredible!" Other happy customers have dubbed it a "GAME CHANGER" and say that it gives their "dry, flattened waves texture and moisture... it really brings them back to life!"
It also already has fans on the Most Wanted team. "Ceremonia’s Acai Style Refresher is an afro’s dream. I now use it as a replacement for my plain water spray bottle, and I notice it absorbs into the follicle faster, doesn’t leave any residue like other products, and at the very least, makes my hair smell like a fresh fruit bowl," lifestyle writer Alexandra Polk says. "I can only speak for my ‘fro, but I would recommend this to anyone who styles their hair while damp or enjoys getting compliments on their delightfully aromatic hair."
The Ceremonia diffuser is designed to fit most hair dryers and it's THE companion your curly hair has been yearning for. The collapsible, lightweight, and easy-to-store accessory makes sure your hair dries faster and more evenly while enhancing curl definition and minimizing frizz.
The diffuser left my waves perfectly defined, even with my extreme short-cut.
mercedes viera
Just like the refresher, the diffuser has its own fans with a perfect rating and reviews raving: "This diffuser has worked wonders on my thick wavy hair. I can now style my hair that lasts all day and gives me incredible volume." They say the "amount of volume and definition my curls got after they were dried is insane!"
As a complete blowdryer and diffuser newbie, even I found it totally easy to understand. It left my waves perfectly defined, even with my extreme short cut. The waves even last longer! I would recommend it to everyone, whether you're a diffuser newbie too (trust me, you won't regret it) or you're a total pro (it's moveable and collapsable, so it's unlike any other diffuser out there).
