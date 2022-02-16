"I have scalp psoriasis, so I’m usually scared to try new hair products. But I’ve always wanted to use Ceremonia, so the Papaya Scalp Scrub seemed like the best product to test," Raquel Reichard, Deputy Editor of Somos, says. "This scrub is made with papaya enzymes and Bolivian pink salt that smell delicious, feel calming, and doesn’t irritate my scalp. One of the first features that stood out to me—besides the yummy scent—was the texture. I hadn’t tried a whipped shampoo before, but now I know the satisfaction of massaging the fluffy moisturizer into my scalp, and I’m excited to do it again."