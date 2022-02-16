If your hair care routine has been missing a nice ol' scrub and mask, Ceremonia's got you covered. The Latinx-owned sustainable haircare brand with nature-inspired formulas works (!) to treat all types of hair — curly, wavy, and color-treated included — and features key ingredients from all over Latin America. Ceremonia just launched its first products of 2022: Papaya Scalp Scrub and the deep-conditioning Mascarilla de Babassu — and together, these harmonious products make up The Sunday Reset Duo. Between all the skin routines and body-care that we have to stay on top of, those of us with lower-maintenance tresses tend to forget all about our lovely locks during all-important beauty sessions. But Ceremonia isn’t letting us skip the scalp-care step — the brand is on a mission to "wow their audience" and "shift the hair care market by making toxin-free products more accessible.”
Whether it's your in-shower classics like the Guava Leave-In Conditioner to the protective Treat and Style Duo, the brand has covered almost every base in healthy, hydrated hair — the one thing missing from the nourishing lineup was an exfoliating-and-hydrating set. "I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a product launch. The Papaya Scalp Scrub and Mascarilla de Babassu duo is my latest obsession," Ceremonia founder Babba Rivera told Refinery29 exclusively. "With this powerful [pairing], we are introducing a new way to care for your hair. This ultimate scalp-to-strand ritual is a complete reset to tackle the most common hair woes, including an unbalanced scalp, clogged pores, dry and split ends. A luxurious, whipped shampoo and a silky, conditioning mask for optimal hair wellness."
Keep on reading to see why these two new Ceremonia products are exactly what your hair's been craving.
This exfoliating shampoo treatment — with its spa-like scent and whipped texture — features papaya enzymes and Bolivian pink salt that gets rid of impurities, helps balance the scalp's oils, and leaves your hair feeling brand new. While guava leaf and pear cactus extracts provide moisture to the scalp, creating an invigorated and balanced cuero cabelludo.
"I have scalp psoriasis, so I’m usually scared to try new hair products. But I’ve always wanted to use Ceremonia, so the Papaya Scalp Scrub seemed like the best product to test," Raquel Reichard, Deputy Editor of Somos, says. "This scrub is made with papaya enzymes and Bolivian pink salt that smell delicious, feel calming, and doesn’t irritate my scalp. One of the first features that stood out to me—besides the yummy scent—was the texture. I hadn’t tried a whipped shampoo before, but now I know the satisfaction of massaging the fluffy moisturizer into my scalp, and I’m excited to do it again."
The Papaya Scalp Scrub managed the (seemingly) impossible — it found the perfect balance between a coarse, harsh texture and a smooth, milky one. If you pictured giant chunks of papaya and salt, think again. Featuring Ceremonia's signature swoon-worthy scent, the light touch of the base with the just-right size bit makes the entire scrubbing experience, a relaxing one — no accidental over-exfoliation in sight. I'm a big scalp scrub person. I have colored hair and a long tired history of a flaky scalp, so I've been around an exfoliating shampoo treatment (or ten), and this one is officially in my top 5.
Mascarilla de Babassu is stock full of nourishing oils, fatty acids, and vitamins from all over Latin America — like aloe vera, Babassu oil, Murumuru butter, Pequi oil, Cupuacu butter, chia seed oil, and passionfruit oil — that conditions and rejuvenates dry, frizzy, and damaged hair. Along with Ashwagandha root extract, this super hydrating mask also helps to prevent premature greying and strengthens hair.
Just like the scrub, the Macarilla de Babassu managed to get the delicate balancing act just right. Reminiscent of my personal go-to Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, it's not too heavy on your hair while still feeling the restoring and hydrating effects. Naturally, it's the perfect follow-up to the scrub.
These were meant to be paired, forever together. The Papaya Scalp Scrub is the natural before to the Mascarilla de Babassu after. If you simply cannot decide between the two, ¿por qué no los dos? After all, every hair care routine needs a good ol' reset after a long hard week or before a long hard week — depending on your personal views on Sundays.
