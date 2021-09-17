20 Latinx Brands To Shop This Latinx Heritage Month (And Beyond)

¡Oye! Latinx Heritage Month is here, a time to celebrate Latin America's cultural richness and variety. In contrast to what some people might think, there is no single Latinx culture. Some aspects may overlap, but Latinx culture is a rich blend of Indigenous, European, and African influences that shift and change throughout Latin America and the U.S. Unsurprisingly, there are a plethora of Latinx brands that draw from and celebrate this rich heritage in truly unique ways. We're talking Puerto Rican textiles and jewelry, Colombian skincare, Mexican body-care, Venezuelan soaps, Afro-Dominican haircare, and so much more. We've gathered only a small portion of the wide array of Latinx brands out there. Whether you're in the mood for a total vintage home makeover, a new beauty routine, or brand new underwear, click ahead to shop our category-wide picks.
