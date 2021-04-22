11 Latinx Sustainable Brands You Should Know About This Earth Day

Sustainability is at the heart of many Latinx households: your mom shouting apaga la luz whenever you walk out of a room, your family repurposing an empty butter tub to hold sofrito, or using leftover ingredients to make teas and DIY hair masks. We learn from our grandmas, our tías, and our neighbors about being socially responsibly. These are traditions passed on from our ancestors, and from a young age, these practices are ingrained in our habits as we become consumers.