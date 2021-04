11 Latinx Sustainable Brands You Should Know About This Earth Day

That's why it comes as no surprise that not only are Latinx communities one of the most concerned groups about climate change , but Latinx-owned eco-conscious brands are at the forefront of the sustainability movement. From handbags to home decor (and even palo santo ), we're highlighting these brands that are taking the steps to lesson the industry's environmental footprint. Right in time for Earth Day, check out some of our favorite Latinx-founded sustainable brands, ahead.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.