11 Latinx Sustainable Brands You Should Know About This Earth Day

Sustainability is at the heart of many Latinx households: your mom shouting apaga la luz whenever you walk out of a room, your family repurposing an empty butter tub to hold sofrito, or using leftover ingredients to make teas and DIY hair masks. We learn from our grandmas, our tías, and our neighbors about being socially responsibly. These are traditions passed on from our ancestors, and from a young age, these practices are ingrained in our habits as we become consumers.
That's why it comes as no surprise that not only are Latinx communities one of the most concerned groups about climate change, but Latinx-owned eco-conscious brands are at the forefront of the sustainability movement. From handbags to home decor (and even palo santo), we're highlighting these brands that are taking the steps to lesson the industry's environmental footprint. Right in time for Earth Day, check out some of our favorite Latinx-founded sustainable brands, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
