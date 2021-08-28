Say Goodbye To Bad Hair Days With Ceremonia’s Newest Launch

My biggest pet peeves with hair oils tend to be the mess they leave behind, and how incredibly oily they can make my hair look. The micro-mist solves the former issue, but on the first try with this product, it's hard to know how much is enough — especially because I'm still getting used to my short hair. So naturally, I put on too much oil, and had to live with hair so shiny it was right on the edge of looking oily until the next wash. Next time, I'd learned my lesson: Follow instructions! Two spritzes is the sweet spot to get that perfect shine and bounce back to my hair.