Say Goodbye To Bad Hair Days With Ceremonia’s Newest Launch

A super moisturizing mist that won't weight down your hair and makes it have just the right amount of shine? Yes, please! Ceremonia — the Latinx-owned haircare brand that's free of silicones, parabens, sulfates, and artificial colorants — just released its newest hair elixir. The Oil Mist con Aloe Vera is a restorative treatment that protects, conditions, and boosts shine back into your locks. Pre-orders are now open, and will start shipping on September 7, which means you'll have a new step in your hair routine in the next two weeks! While the product sells for an affordable $25, you can save even more if you opt for a monthly $22 subscription.
The Oil Mist con Aloe Vera is packed with good-for-you ingredients:
- Aloe vera extract: helps strengthen and hydrate
- Mexican chia seed oil: softens and smoothes
- Murumuru seed butter: gives a natural shine
- Pequi oil: decreases frizziness and restores hair's vitality
- Cupuaçu butter: nourishes and supports moisture retention
Perfect for that straight-out-of-the-shower haircare routine or whenever your strands are looking extra dry, this weightless formula is easy to apply with its spray bottle packaging —so no need for sticky, oily hands. Plus, it's safe to use on chemically treated and colored hair.
"I'm so incredibly proud of this new addition to the Ceremonia Ritual!" Babba C. Rivera, the brand’s founder, shared in a press statement. "My best hack is to use our Guava Leave In Conditioner followed by the hair oil mist to help lock in the moisture and nourishment."
My biggest pet peeves with hair oils tend to be the mess they leave behind, and how incredibly oily they can make my hair look. The micro-mist solves the former issue, but on the first try with this product, it's hard to know how much is enough — especially because I'm still getting used to my short hair. So naturally, I put on too much oil, and had to live with hair so shiny it was right on the edge of looking oily until the next wash. Next time, I'd learned my lesson: Follow instructions! Two spritzes is the sweet spot to get that perfect shine and bounce back to my hair.
Even though I sleep on a silk pillowcase, I still often wake up with dry hair in the morning — specifically on my purple strands. Spraying a little bit of the Oil Mist con Aloe Vera on my dry-as-the-Sahara locks in the morning quickly transformed my bad-hair-day to a very good one. It's already become part of my daily routine. I highly recommend this product! Just remember: Don't spray too much to start.
