8 Expert Tricks To Style Your Curly Hair

No matter what look you're going for, all curly girls should focus on hydration. "While it varies from person to person, the general rule of thumb is the tighter your coil, the dryer your hair is," says celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace . Your natural oils have a longer distance to travel down from your scalp to your ends. Seems simple, right? So why are there so many mixed messages when you search for how to style curly hair? Some articles say to just leave your hair alone and let your curls be sans moisturizing products, while others suggest to (gasp!) tame your curls and fight your gorgeous frizz using all the oils you can get your hands on. To lend some clear direction, we're bringing you styling tips according to the experts who know best, plus some moisturizing products that you can pick up on your next Sephora haul.