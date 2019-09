8 Curly-Hair Hacks That’ll Change Your Hair Routine

Banding is one of the easiest curl options because it creates stretched-out, elongated curls, with minimal damage to your hair. The best part is that elastics do all of the work for you. "Banding requires smooth, defined sections," explains Prestonia. First, while your hair is damp or wet, apply an ultra-moisturizing curling cream like Qhemet Biologics Amla & Olive Heavy Cream that minimizes breakage, and use a boar-bristle brush to distribute it evenly through your hair. Gather your hair into a ponytail (or several, depending on how thick your hair is), and secure it with a cotton-covered elastic band. Then, place more bands in even intervals all the way down to the ends of your hair. Try to avoid doing this one overnight, notes Prestonia. "Wearing tight ponytails to bed can add stress to the hairline, which can damage your fine hair that grows along it," she says. If you must, though, just make sure the elastic bands near your roots have some slack. Once your hair is dry, simply take out the elastic bands and gently pull apart each section to finish the look.