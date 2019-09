8 Natural-Hair Styling Tips That Are Winning Us Over

Curly hair comes in a variety of textures and styles, from wavy (the most relaxed) to coily (the tightest) — and they all require different styling methods. Since we've already laid out our best tips on how to style waves and curls , now we're on to coils. (Don't think we forgot about all of you coily gals.) Here's the low-down: This hair type has the tightest curl pattern, so it's often quite dry, says celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace . The tighter your curls, the longer it takes for the natural oils produced by your scalp to reach your ends. So what does that mean for you? Well, you'll need to use lots of moisturizing products, for one. "Don't be afraid to use everything but the kitchen sink when it comes to oils and moisturizers," says Spoke + Weal founder and pro hairstylist Jon Reyman.