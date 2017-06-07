You Won't Believe These Curly Hair Transformations

Think of all the nights you channel surfed only to land on a What Not To Wear rerun yet again, or all of the times you begged your babysitter to break out your beat up Cinderella VHS as a kid. And don't forget those crazy, jaw-dropping celeb evolution stories you always click through. (We're guilty, too.) Point is, it's hard to deny the power of a strong before-and-after transformation.
Perhaps that's why Redditors flipped over a hair miracle posted earlier this week. User Capslockramen posted a side-by-side of her dry, bleached-to-near-death look in high school. "I got a relaxed curl perm, bleached it blonde, and straightened my hair 5-6 days a week, without using quality heat protectant," she wrote. Four years later, thanks to regular air-drying and quality hair products, she has a much healthier head of hair.
Intrigued? It turns out that fellow curly guys and girls have been sharing their secrets, too, thanks to the #hydratedcurls hashtag on Instagram. Scroll ahead and be amazed.