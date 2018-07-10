You Won't Believe How Much Justin Bieber's Hair Has Changed

Justin Bieber has spent the past 10 years of his life in the spotlight, starting at age 14. That about covers his formative adolescent years, which is a difficult stage in life for anyone, let alone someone whose every move and young-love fling is being documented by the media.
Bieber, who is now engaged to be married, hasn’t had it easy, but he has managed to sell an estimated 100 million records over the course of his career so far. That makes him one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time — and that’s a pretty remarkable accomplishment.
But Bieber’s catchy hits aren’t the only thing that's earned him his A-list status. He’s also found himself the object of Beatles-level hysteria, thanks to his adoring fanbase of diehard Beliebers. No matter his hair color — or his occasionally questionable aesthetic choices — his Beliebers are always behind him. And the singer has indeed changed up his look countless times over the years, from the side-swept bangs of his early fame to today’s more grown-up (and grown-out) look.
Consider this something of a Bieber beauty retrospective — a tribute to his trademark fringe, those platinum days, and everything in-between.