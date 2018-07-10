You Won't Believe How Much Justin Bieber's Hair Has Changed

But Bieber’s catchy hits aren’t the only thing that's earned him his A-list status. He’s also found himself the object of Beatles-level hysteria, thanks to his adoring fanbase of diehard Beliebers. No matter his hair color — or his occasionally questionable aesthetic choices — his Beliebers are always behind him. And the singer has indeed changed up his look countless times over the years, from the side-swept bangs of his early fame to today’s more grown-up (and grown-out) look.