Everyone's comfort zone is different, especially when it pertains to beauty. Some people request their go-to haircut or wear pink lip gloss about as routinely as we slip into a pair of sweatpants at the end of a long workday. But there are also those who live unapologetically outside of an average comfort zone, choosing to approach hair and makeup with a zero-fucks-given attitude that's rife with experimentation. As for up-and-coming R&B singer Kehlani? Well, she ranks high on the latter list.