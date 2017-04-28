Everyone's comfort zone is different, especially when it pertains to beauty. Some people request their go-to haircut or wear pink lip gloss about as routinely as we slip into a pair of sweatpants at the end of a long workday. But there are also those who live unapologetically outside of an average comfort zone, choosing to approach hair and makeup with a zero-fucks-given attitude that's rife with experimentation. As for up-and-coming R&B singer Kehlani? Well, she ranks high on the latter list.
If you're unfamiliar with her beauty ethos, just know that it's epic: Kehlani wears enough wigs to rival the rainbow color collection sitting in Kylie Jenner's closet and her makeup skills resemble the precision of a veteran YouTube star. But it wasn't always this way.
"Growing up, I wasn’t really able to afford makeup," she tells us in an exclusive interview. "I’ve always been a tomboy — a little rough around the edges. I have a lot of tattoos. I couldn’t afford to try different looks, so now that I’m able to, I’ve watched videos and am learning and experimenting. It's an art form, really, so it takes practice."
Brands are, obviously, taking note. Today, Kehlani announced a huge partnership with Make Up For Ever, a brand that has just as many badass, boundary-pushing fans as the singer. Click through the slides ahead to see her best beauty looks from 2016 to today and you'll see why it's a match made in beauty heaven.