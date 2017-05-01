This Cult Classic Product Is Getting A MAJOR Makeover

Coachella may be over, but that doesn't mean we're done trying out every wild color in the beauty rainbow. We're still ready to color-block our nails, try our hand at lip art, and sweep bold hues onto our lids. And we're starting with the latter, thanks to Make Up For Ever. The brand just announced it will be taking its cult classic Aqua Creams to a new level — giving you more reason to play Picasso this summer.
Back in 2007, the backstage-friendly brand dropped its first edition of the Aqua collection — a line of completely smudge-proof, budge-proof, and waterproof liners, shadows, and liquid lipsticks — and it was dope to say the least. Beauty lovers everywhere quickly fell in love with its silky textures and staying power. (In fact, the line has been a top seller on Sephora since hitting the website.) And now, MUFE is bringing the formula's long-wearing magic to all of its existing cream pots. That's right: The cosmetics company will be introducing the cult classic tubs with brand-new packaging and an improved Aqua formula, so all your favorite rainbow hues will last exponentially longer on your skin.
The reason for the change? "The old formula in the pots used to dry out because of the container and it wouldn't blend as well," says Lijha Stewart, the director of education and artistry for the brand. "These are easier to mix together, and have a soft silicone blend that makes them more comfortable to wear. The tube is more hygienic than dipping into a pot. And there are three textures, matte, luster and iridescent, as opposed to all shiny ones. You can mix them to create new colors, too."
Click through the slides ahead for a closer look at all 20 colors. Good luck picking just one.