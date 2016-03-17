The Make Up For Ever Products That The Pros Swear By

Call us nosy, but we love a great opportunity to poke around in a makeup artist’s kit. Considering they somehow turn dark circles and blemishes into flawless canvases day after day, we always want to steal their secrets — and the exact products they use to create such magic.



Most of the time, when we’re digging through someone’s kit (with permission, we swear!), Make Up For Ever seems to pop up as one of the “lifesaving” products that they always bring along to set. So, we asked some of our favorite pro artists which Make Up For Ever products they can’t live without, and why. While some products we could have predicted — HD Concealer, of course — there were a few that we wouldn't have guessed. Click through to see the pro's picks.



