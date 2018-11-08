Skip navigation!
Rachel Adler
Beauty
26 Innovations That'll Change Your Mind About Self-Tanners
Us
Nov 8, 2018
Skin Care
5 Beauty Treatments That Are Actually More Effective In Winter
Rachel Adler
Nov 23, 2016
Hair
These Pros Are Going To Change The Way You Do Your Hair
Rachel Adler
Nov 17, 2016
Skin Care
How To Get Your Glowiest Skin Ever — No Makeup Required
Waking up (makeup-free — because we know you always wash your face before bed, right?) with utterly perfect, lit-from-within skin is on our list of
by
Rachel Adler
Skin Care
Is This The Trick To Flawless Skin?
When you think of a relaxing day at the spa, your mind generally conjures up images of someone massaging every last knot out of your shoulders or
by
Rachel Adler
Nails
5 Nail Colors That Are On Fire RN
It’s no secret that we like to break the mold when it comes to beauty. We'd choose colored hair and rainbow highlighter over a no-makeup makeup look any
by
Rachel Adler
Beauty
7 Gorgeous Berry Products We're Crushing On This Summer
All winter, we look forward to summer joys: Sandals and sunshine, sangria and string lights, and also things that don't begin with S, like tacos, beach
by
Rachel Adler
Makeup
10 Products That Work Better Than Concealer
No matter what makeup look or trend you’re trying to tackle in the morning, if you wake up to a breakout, all of your attention immediately shifts from
by
Rachel Adler
Makeup
The Best New Products To Help You Master Smoky Eye Makeup
Mastering a smoky eye is no easy feat — it can literally take hours of YouTube tutorials and a few "raccoon eyes" gone wrong before you finally get the
by
Rachel Adler
Hair
10 Hair Accessories That Aren’t Cheesy
It's always a good idea to have a few hairstyles up your sleeve for those times when you want to spice things up a bit. And ideally, they're looks you can
by
Rachel Adler
Beauty
The Best Tricks To Nix Your Rosacea
We all strive for great skin. The kind of greatness that we are constantly attempting to create with makeup; an even tone, with no breakouts or redness
by
Rachel Adler
Celebrity Beauty
The Drugstore Makeup Celebs Actually Wear
As you may expect, awards-show red carpets are must-see TV for us. While we admit we're overjoyed the Mani Cam is a thing of the past, and we fully
by
Rachel Adler
Skin Care
5 Things That Are Causing Your Eczema To Flare Up
We all complain about dry, scaly skin in the winter, but when you deal with eczema, you know the true meaning of dry. The skin ailment causes itchy,
by
Rachel Adler
Hair
What Those Jars Of Manic Panic Will Actually Look Like On Your Head
Rainbow hair is nothing new — we’ve gone from being shocked and awed by “unnatural” hair colors to being utterly astounded when someone admits to
by
Rachel Adler
Beauty
How To Really Shop Your Bumble Salon Shelves
Let’s face it: The whole effortless, model-off-duty hair thing takes, well, effort. Typically, our natural bedhead is less "artfully disheveled" and
by
Rachel Adler
Skin Care
I Suctioned My Face For Better Skin
I’m pushing 30 — a milestone that I’m at ease with in terms of my career and social life, but not 100% prepared for when it comes to my skin.
by
Rachel Adler
Makeup
5 Makeup Tips Every 20-Something Should Master
Even if you’re a complete makeup junkie, there are some looks you probably steer clear of in order to make it out the door before noon. Most of us can't
by
Rachel Adler
Makeup
The Make Up For Ever Products That The Pros Swear By
Call us nosy, but we love a great opportunity to poke around in a makeup artist’s kit. Considering they somehow turn dark circles and blemishes into
by
Rachel Adler
Beauty
Ulta Beauty Just Added A Ton Of New Products
Ultra Beauty is quickly becoming our one-stop shop for all things beauty. Not only can we pick up smudge-proof eyeliners and nail polishes for less than a
by
Rachel Adler
Makeup
12 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Don’t Suck
When we weren't looking, February snuck up on us — and now Valentine’s Day is just two days away. According to RetailMeNot.com, regardless of a
by
Rachel Adler
Hair
12 Ways To Make Your Hair Look Healthier
In an interesting turn of events, instead of the typical “I woke up like this” style we’ve all been crazy for, the latest trend in hair is actually
by
Rachel Adler
Skin Care
29 Bad Beauty Habits To Break This Year
New Year’s resolutions have become a bit passé over the years, as we all make them and then break them just hours later. This year, we’ve decided to
by
Rachel Adler
Makeup
19 Beauty Buys That Will Make You Instantly Party-Ready
With holiday-party season in full swing, our calendars are suddenly packed with ugly-sweater parties, white elephant gift exchanges, work potlucks...the
by
Rachel Adler
