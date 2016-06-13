7 Gorgeous Berry Products We're Crushing On This Summer

All winter, we look forward to summer joys: Sandals and sunshine, sangria and string lights, and also things that don't begin with S, like tacos, beach days, and dinners al fresco. Summer makeup is also a unique joy. It's lighter, brighter, sheerer, and more forgiving than makeup from any other season. If there is one consummate summer shade we look forward to year after year, it's that perfect berry, falling at the flattering intersection of red, purple, and pink.
Because of the shade's varying undertones, it's a hue that can work on pretty much every skin tone. Berry is a flirty pop on pale complexions, but can lend a rich vibrancy to deeper ones. Against an olive complexion, berry adds a beguiling contrast. Keep the finish sheer for the daylight hours, then layer on a more opaque formula at night. From liquid liners to cheek stains and polishes, here are the berry products that we’re crushing on this summer — each one juicier and sweeter than the last.