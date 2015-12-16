19 Beauty Buys That Will Make You Instantly Party-Ready

With holiday-party season in full swing, our calendars are suddenly packed with ugly-sweater parties, white elephant gift exchanges, work potlucks...the list never ends. Between that and a hectic work schedule, it can be difficult to keep track of it all.
Double-booked yourself and need a look that will last through two cocktail hours? Had a long day at work and need to revive your hair in five minutes, flat? Don’t worry — we gathered 19 must-have beauty products to keep at your fingertips this season, plus the tricks to keep you from looking like you've been running around subsiding on eggnog and hors d'oeuvres for a month straight. (Even if you have been.) Check them out in the slides ahead, and party on, girl.
