Even if you’re a complete makeup junkie, there are some looks you probably steer clear of in order to make it out the door before noon. Most of us can't just wing faultless cat-eyes. And while many of us have some sort of foundation method up our sleeves, knowing how to keep our base from caking after 16 hours of wear is a trick that still tends to elude us.



So — since we’ve gleaned countless tips and techniques from makeup artists over the years — we thought it was time to share our wealth of knowledge with you. These are the hacks that have saved us hours of struggle (or gotten us through the uneven-concealer panic attacks) time and time again.