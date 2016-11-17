Finding fresh hair ideas can be a tricky task — true hair masters are hard to find. They are passionate about the craft, constantly innovating, and dreaming up some of the coolest hairstyles around. And while big name stylists like Oribe, Jen Atkin, and Orlando Pita represent the top echelon of hair pros, there's a new guard of stylists making a name for themselves on Instagram and captivating young Hollywood with their signature styles.



That's why I set out to discover the stylists changing the hair game with their innovative ideas and new attitudes towards haircuts and styling. What I uncovered was everything from a stylist making art out of undercuts, an Atkin-trained braid guru, and the mastermind behind some of the most creatively styled locs in the business today.



In addition to learning their most buzzy coif creations, I also discovered how they honed their craft and gleaned some of their genius styling tips and product must-haves.



Keep clicking to meet the eight hairstylists who are transforming the way we do hair and how to achieve those gorgeous 'dos. With these fresh faces leading the pack, 2017 is shaping up to be one helluva year for hair.