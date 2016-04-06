How To Really Shop Your Bumble Salon Shelves

Let’s face it: The whole effortless, model-off-duty hair thing takes, well, effort. Typically, our natural bedhead is less "artfully disheveled" and more matted on one side, full-on lion’s mane on the other. So, when we want to fake the not-trying-too-hard look, we usually rely on a Bumble and Bumble product to get us there. A spritz here, a scrunch there, and we're good to go.



But Bumble is so much more than Surf Spray and Sumo Wax. While those are the staples that elevated the brand to cult status, it's earned downtown street cred over the years as well, developing products that help us achieve edgy styles as well as tousled, beachy ones.



We talked to the brand to find out what the current best sellers are in its NYC salons, and broke down what you can do with each product — as well as why you might need it.



