12 Ways To Make Your Hair Look Healthier

In an interesting turn of events, instead of the typical “I woke up like this” style we’ve all been crazy for, the latest trend in hair is actually doing it. We’re talking shiny, heathy, shampoo-commercial strands instead of the beachy, messy texture we spent so long perfecting.
But all that mattifying dry shampoo and heat-styling have done a number on our hair over the years. To get the maximum shine with the least amount of fuss, we spoke with dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD, and celebrity hairstylist and Dove hair-care ambassador Mark Townsend. They told us everything we’re doing that is actually keeping the shine out of our strands — and how to get it back, ASAP.
But all that mattifying dry shampoo and heat-styling have done a number on our hair over the years. To get the maximum shine with the least amount of fuss, we spoke with dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD, and celebrity hairstylist and Dove hair-care ambassador Mark Townsend. They told us everything we’re doing that is actually keeping the shine out of our strands — and how to get it back, ASAP.