What Those Jars Of Manic Panic Will Actually Look Like On Your Head

Rainbow hair is nothing new — we’ve gone from being shocked and awed by “unnatural” hair colors to being utterly astounded when someone admits to having virgin strands. And as the rainbow trend has progressed to sand art, oil slicks, and even glow-in-the-dark, we’ve lusted after quite a few of the new shades that have crossed our paths.



With celebs like Kylie Jenner, Nicole Richie, and Ruby Rose paying the big bucks to test out new hair colors on the regular, it’s no wonder we constantly have the urge to dye our manes too. Luckily, Manic Panic makes it easy (take it from a pastel-hair pro) and you don’t have to dish out salon dollars every time you want to copy the latest trend — or, even get ahead of it. But as great as the colors are, the jars themselves are pretty misleading — it’s hard to tell what the colors will truly look like on actual hair, which sometimes causes unfortunate results.



So if you've been inspired by all the celebs sporting colorful dye jobs lately, ahead is all the Manic Panic info you need to get their looks for yourself.

