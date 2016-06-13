Best Colors For Summer - New Nail Color Ideas

It’s no secret that we like to break the mold when it comes to beauty. We'd choose colored hair and rainbow highlighter over a no-makeup makeup look any day. So we love that this season's nail trends take an "anything goes" approach, too. The spring/summer catwalks showed off everything from sunny yellow nails to glistening metallic shades. We even spotted furry nails — though that's another story.
But there is one thing we can always rely on to keep our summer nail color right on trend — and that's shine power. Nothing looks better beaming in the sunlight than a high-gloss finish. That’s why we teamed up with Revlon® to highlight the buzziest shades of the season with the ColorStay Gel Envy™ line. When paired with a layer of the Diamond Top Coat, the two work hand-in-hand to make nails shine bright like a diamond (sorry, we had to).
