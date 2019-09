Best Colors For Summer - New Nail Color Ideas

—

It’s no secret that we like to break the mold when it comes to beauty. We'd choose colored hair and rainbow highlighter over a no-makeup makeup look any day. So we love that this season's nail trends take an "anything goes" approach, too. The spring/summer catwalks showed off everything from sunny yellow nails to glistening metallic shades. We even spotted furry nails — though that's another story But there is one thing we can always rely on to keep our summer nail color right on trendand that's shine power. Nothing looks better beaming in the sunlight than a high-gloss finish. That’s why we teamed up with Revlon® to highlight the buzziest shades of the season with the ColorStay Gel Envy™ line. When paired with a layer of the Diamond Top Coat, the two work hand-in-hand to make nails shine bright like a diamond (sorry, we had to).