Story from Nails

5 Nail Colors That Are On Fire RN

Rachel Adler
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Gregory Keith.
It’s no secret that we like to break the mold when it comes to beauty. We'd choose colored hair and rainbow highlighter over a no-makeup makeup look any day. So we love that this season's nail trends take an "anything goes" approach, too. The spring/summer catwalks showed off everything from sunny yellow nails to glistening metallic shades. We even spotted furry nails — though that's another story.

But there is one thing we can always rely on to keep our summer nail color right on trend and that's shine power. Nothing looks better beaming in the sunlight than a high-gloss finish. That’s why we teamed up with Revlon® to highlight the buzziest shades of the season with the ColorStay Gel Envy™ line. When paired with a layer of the Diamond Top Coat, the two work hand-in-hand to make nails shine bright like a diamond (sorry, we had to).
Best Colors For Summer - New Nail Color Ideas
BeautyDedicated FeatureNailsThe LatestBeauty
written by Rachel Adler
Photographed by Gregory Keith; Body Makeup by Jenai Chin at Halley Resources; Nails by Mar Y Soul at Kate Ryan Inc. using Dior Vernis; Set Design by Daniel Sean Murphy at Jed Root, Inc.; Modeled by Adele Uddo, Parts Models; Photographed by Gregory Keith.

More from Nails