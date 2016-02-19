This Furry-Nail Trend Might Be Crazier Than Bubble Nails

When it comes to expressing ourselves on those tiny canvases we call nails, we've seen and tried pretty much everything: shattered-glass nails, horoscope nails, bubble nails — you name it. (Okay, maybe not all of us have tried bubble nails.) We thought we'd cycled through it all, until Libertine sent its models down the runway this week rocking furry nails.
Jan Arnold of CND accessorized the cozy fall looks at Libertine's Fashion Week show with some equally cozy (faux-) fur tips. The result? The ultimate winter luxury for your nails. (And maybe the least practical manicure trend since stiletto nails.)
According to Cosmopolitan, Arnold created the furry looks by painting on Vinylux Weekly Polish in neutral shades (Rubble and Cream Puff), layering on a topcoat, and then adding brown or white faux fur.
It looks wild, for sure, and it might make even the biggest nail-art fans a bit squeamish (sticky polish and loose hair is basically our worst nightmare). Plus, forget about washing your hands.
But, in defense of self-expression, if having little pets on your fingers floats your boat, you do you. Who knows? On short nails, we think the look could be kinda cute. (And we're definitely bookmarking this for Halloween.)
