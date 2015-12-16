Then, staring intently at my birth chart, she moved on to colors, giving incredibly specific recommendations. Bright-red nails will make me feel free, eggplant sheens will make me sleep like a baby, I'm to wear oxblood nails if I feel a cold coming on. And then, she finally landed on my "power color." "Gray is an undeveloped part of you, the part of sitting and being still, the part of considering the other person," she told me. "You always think you have to do everything, so this is a nice, even-keeled color for you. It keeps you grounded, it stimulates your mind, it’s your soul-purpose color." Of course, I couldn't hide my feeling of disappointment. "You need to cultivate the beauty of gray," she continued, "and the fact that you hate it freaks me out."



The colors I am to avoid (yellow, all shades of bright green and blue) happen to be colors I dislike, which I have never been able to explain until now. "Each color has a wavelength of light; it’s the speed that projects the color, and it’s that projection that carries the color," she explained. "So, whether we see it or not, we are attracted to certain colors because they are a match for our auras; it’s an energy."

