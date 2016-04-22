As you may expect, awards-show red carpets are must-see TV for us. While we admit we're overjoyed the Mani Cam is a thing of the past, and we fully support #AskMeMore — encouraging more thought-provoking questions for women on the carpet — the beauty looks are still the main event for us. This past season is no exception. After all, as Chris Rock alluded to in his Oscars opening, anytime we see something beautiful, we want to talk about it — and get the full scoop, of course.
We reported on each show during this last awards season, and along the way, tracked something exciting: the best use of drugstore makeup. We already know you love a beauty bargain, so even though the season has come to an end, the inspiration lives on, which is why we've rounded up our favorite red carpet looks that used affordable products. And, dare we say, they're good! (Think Zendaya rocking a soft smoky eye, Kerry Washington in a sooty liner look, and everything in-between.)
Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite looks from all of this year's awards shows, with the exact drugstore products used. Plus, of course, we included tips to get the looks yourself, since you’ll probably be running out and buying these from your local drugstore on your way home from work tonight, just like we already did.