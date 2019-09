As one might expect, award show red carpets are must see TV for us. While we admit we’re overjoyed the mani cam is a thing of the past, and we fully support #AskMeMore — encouraging more thought-provoking questions on the carpet — the beauty looks are still the main event for us. After all, as Chris Rock alluded to in his Oscars opening, any time we see something beautiful, we want to talk about it — and get the full scoop, of course.