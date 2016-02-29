As one might expect, award show red carpets are must see TV for us. While we admit we’re overjoyed the mani cam is a thing of the past, and we fully support #AskMeMore — encouraging more thought-provoking questions on the carpet — the beauty looks are still the main event for us. After all, as Chris Rock alluded to in his Oscars opening, any time we see something beautiful, we want to talk about it — and get the full scoop, of course.
We've been reporting on each show during this awards season, and along the way, tracking something exciting: the best use of drugstore makeup. We already know you love a beauty bargain, so as the season comes to an end, we've rounded up our favorite red carpet looks that used affordable products. And may we just say, they're good! (Think Zendaya rocking a soft smoky eye, Kerry Washington in a sooty liner look, and everything in between.)
Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite looks from all of awards season, with the exact drugstore products used. Plus, of course, tips to get the looks yourself, since you’ll probably be running out and buying these from your local drugstore on your way home from work tonight, just like we already did.