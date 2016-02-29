The Best Beauty Looks At The Oscars

Sure, the Oscars is technically a celebration of film, but there's no denying that it's also Hollywood's Super Bowl of beauty. To wit: What other event has the world glued to their televisions and computers waiting to see every last look? None quite like the Academy Awards.
Naturally, the beauty looks never cease to impress — and this year is no exception. Actresses spend weeks (if not months) preparing for a quick walk down the red carpet. Which, as you can expect, makes it the perfect time to bring it. And tonight, they did.
From Saoirse Ronan's beachy hair and smoky eye (a totally new look for her) to Olivia Wilde's braided chignon, the best beauty looks are far from boring. Click through our slideshow to see all the best of the best.