Margot Robbie Just Debuted L.A.'s Coolest Haircut On The Oscars Red Carpet

From the bleached, unkempt brows to the press-on French tips and purposefully beer-coated hair (the most realistic way to obtain that gravity-defying '90s volume and texture, of course), Margot Robbie's transformation for her highly-acclaimed turn as infamous figure skater Tonya Harding was staggering, to say the least.
But while her fresh-faced appearance at tonight's 90th Annual Academy Awards, where she's nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for I, Tonya, might not have involved quite so dramatic of a makeover (or makeunder, rather), Robbie did make one significant beauty change before hitting the red carpet earlier in the evening. The actress traded in her sleek, elegant, shoulder-length bob for something a little shorter, a little edgier, and a lot choppier.
Advertisement
Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who also works with stars like Natalie Portman, Gigi Hadid, Brie Larson, and Emma Stone, used Moroccanoil products to perfect the style, which is one of the best examples we've seen of the A-line hair-cutting technique that's spiking in popularity among celebrities right now. The choppy ends are shorter in the back and angled to be longer toward the face, for cool, subtle movement that doesn't need a ton of fussy styling to look chic. Just add in some bendy waves and luminous, rosy makeup courtesy of Robbie's go-to makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, who used all things Chanel on the Oscar nominee, and you've got a winning look on your hands.
“Tonight’s look was inspired by Margot’s Chanel couture gown," Scarlett said. "Her dress was extremely feminine and elegant, and we wanted to take the length of her hair up to make sure that it felt very classic and modern to go with her gorgeous dress.” If the rest of Robbie's Oscars night goes as well as her new haircut, a rad new cut isn't the only thing the actress will be getting compliments on come tomorrow morning...
Advertisement