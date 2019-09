What To Ask For

As always, it's best to bring a picture of the angle you like, but don't get too caught up on the difference in length. "Instead of talking about metrics, show your stylist where on your shoulders, neck, or chin you are comfortable with the length sitting," Reyman says. "The length in the back is determined by how dramatic you would like the A-line cut to be. The shorter your hair is in the back, the more noticeable the angle can become."