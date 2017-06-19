The Best Way To Air-Dry Your Hair, According To Your Texture

We don’t have to convince you that air-drying your hair is the ideal summer styling method. Less hot air blowing in your face and more sleep in the morning seems like a win-win to us, right? But actually liking your results is a different story.
Air-dried hair, unless you're very lucky, is normally associated with frizz or flatness, tangles or flyaways — and certainly not the bouncy curls, smooth waves, and shiny strands many of us prefer. However, it doesn't have to be so hard to master, according to celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas.
The first step is to adequately condition — something that's important for all textures. "Frizz is your hair's way of trying to get more moisture," Dueñas says. Then, with the right products and the proper manipulation, a lackluster air-dried finish can be a thing of the past.
Dueñas shares his tips and tricks to a better air-dry, ahead.